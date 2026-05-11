Mothers Matter: Why Strong Families Shape the Future of Canada | Nigel Hannaford

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Scripture: “Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.” — Proverbs 31:28





Happy Mother’s Day! In this heartfelt episode of Faytene TV, Faytene sits down with veteran Canadian journalist and commentator Nigel Hannaford for an important conversation about motherhood, family, faith, and the future of Canada.





Why does motherhood matter so profoundly to the strength of a nation? What pressures are modern women and families facing today? And how can churches, communities, and public policy better support the next generation?





This thoughtful and inspiring discussion explores the sacred role of mothers, the importance of strong families, and why children thrive when love, faith, sacrifice, and community are prioritized.





KEY MOMENTS IN THIS SHOW:

• Why mothers are foundational to healthy families and strong nations

• The economic and cultural pressures impacting modern families and motherhood

• Biblical insights on how Jesus honoured women and why community support matters

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