Continuity of Agenda: US Targets Serbia - Trump Does Rerun of Clinton-Bush-era Regime Change - The New Atlas
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Continuity of Agenda: US Targets Serbia - Trump Does Rerun of Clinton-Bush-era Regime Change

How to Support my Work (and thank you):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

Adding: 

Slovenia is ready to send troops to Ukraine only with UN approval or under an EU-level agreement, the country’s Defense Minister Sajovic said.

🐻 For context: in roughly two weeks, Russian forces eliminate as many Ukrainian troops as Slovenia has in TOTAL active duty and reserve combined. But EU and NATO membership obliges countries to embarrass themselves on the world stage. @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

A major fire broke out at the combine harvester plant in Dnepropetrovsk, according to local reports.

Eyewitnesses say the blaze was preceded by an explosion.

Reported last night possibly about this:  💥 There was a strike on an enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk last night. 

A vehicle with a loudspeaker is driving through the city streets, warning about chemical contamination and urging people to close their windows.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
