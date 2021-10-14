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ThePatriotNurse: What I Learned Today at DollarTree: Stagflation and Economics
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581 views • October 14, 2021
Posted 13October2021:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the necessity of standing firm amidst supply chain issues and economic uncertainty [This is just the start of a Jimmy Carter Hyperinflation of 21% in 1980.] Shortages, Vaccine Mandates, Federal Debt,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the necessity of standing firm amidst supply chain issues and economic uncertainty [This is just the start of a Jimmy Carter Hyperinflation of 21% in 1980.] Shortages, Vaccine Mandates, Federal Debt,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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