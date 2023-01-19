Create New Account
Karen Kingston: Big Pharma’s GREEDY FIGHT! Moderna SUES Pfizer
Leona Wind
Published Yesterday

The power of greed is on full display as two Big Pharma companies gear up for a legal battle.
Karen Kingston reveals the contract between Pfizer and the U.S. Government means Pfizer now owns 32 patents for the mRNA lipid nanoparticle bioweapon technology that was originally created by the federal government.
Moderna claims Pfizer owes them billions of dollars for using licensed technology.
And now Moderna is suing Pfizer over royalty payments from nanoparticle technologies!

