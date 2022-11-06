RT
Nov 5, 2022
Investigative news outlet The Grayzone has obtained leaked documents indicating that British military intelligence planned to organize a secret army of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea to attack Russian targets in the area. The alleged plot involved private British defense contracting firm Prevail Partners and an influential oligarch. Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone’s chief editor, told RT that Western media have totally ignored the revelations.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ro2p6-uk-intelligence-planned-to-organize-saboteurs-army-in-crimea-leaked-docs.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.