© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Nov 5, 2022
Investigative news outlet The Grayzone has obtained leaked documents indicating that British military intelligence planned to organize a secret army of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea to attack Russian targets in the area. The alleged plot involved private British defense contracting firm Prevail Partners and an influential oligarch. Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone’s chief editor, told RT that Western media have totally ignored the revelations.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ro2p6-uk-intelligence-planned-to-organize-saboteurs-army-in-crimea-leaked-docs.html