Biden, Trump react to presidential immunity ruling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Joe Biden condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that granted former President Donald Trump and other presidents certain immunity for official acts while in office. Meanwhile, Trump called the decision a "big win for our constitution and democracy."
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.