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Italians Having Diner Inside A Restaurant Tell The Local Covid Police To F… Off
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572 views • January 17, 2021
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Italy, Europe - On Friday approximately 70,000 restaurants throughout Italy have opened their doors despite the corona measures. Under the motto ‘IoApro1501’ (I open January 15), catering businesses are protesting against the forced closure of their company. “It’s a matter of survival,” says the initiators.
The promoter said in a video on the Facebook page: "We are no longer closed. We are not infected Responsible, but we did pay the highest price."
In a restaurant somewhere in Italy where local police forces wanted to shut down a restaurant due to violated Covid-19 laws the local community told them nicely to f-ck off.
Italy, Europe - On Friday approximately 70,000 restaurants throughout Italy have opened their doors despite the corona measures. Under the motto ‘IoApro1501’ (I open January 15), catering businesses are protesting against the forced closure of their company. “It’s a matter of survival,” says the initiators.
The promoter said in a video on the Facebook page: "We are no longer closed. We are not infected Responsible, but we did pay the highest price."
In a restaurant somewhere in Italy where local police forces wanted to shut down a restaurant due to violated Covid-19 laws the local community told them nicely to f-ck off.
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