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LEGO CITY 60219 Construction Loader - speed build
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2 views • September 09, 2020
The set features a construction loader building toy truck with raising front loader arm, tilting bucket and roll cage.Also includes a road worker minifigure.
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Corporation Motivation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Corporation Motivation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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