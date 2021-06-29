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DOCTOR TELLS WOMAN "GET USED TO BEING HANDICAPPED" AFTER MODERNA SHOT PARALYZES HER (MIRRORED)
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1884 views • June 29, 2021
DOCTOR TELLS WOMAN "GET USED TO BEING HANDICAPPED" AFTER MODERNA SHOT PARALYZES HER (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYuxAfzxzAlm/
Candace Hayden was injected with the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 shot and now cannot feel anything from the waste down. Her doctor told her: "Get Used to Being Handicapped"
Full interview here: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/real-video-stories…
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYuxAfzxzAlm/
Candace Hayden was injected with the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 shot and now cannot feel anything from the waste down. Her doctor told her: "Get Used to Being Handicapped"
Full interview here: https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/real-video-stories…
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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