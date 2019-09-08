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I'm Spartacus - Spartacus (8/10) Movie CLIP (1960) HD
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24 views • September 08, 2019
Are you standing up or are you waiting for a savior to save you? If all stood the people stood up and challenged the system it would collapse tomorrow. It is time to stand up and be counted. Do not consent to the system! Do not wait until you can not stand up to stand up! The time is now!
Spartacus movie clips: http://j.mp/1uxvP5X
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CLIP DESCRIPTION:
The Romans try to get Spartacus (Kirk Douglas) to reveal himself in the crowd, but then every slave stands up to protect him.
FILM DESCRIPTION:
Spartacus (Kirk Douglas) is a rebellious slave purchased by Lentulus Batiatus (Peter Ustinov), owner of a school for gladiators. For the entertainment of corrupt Roman senator Marcus Licinius Crassus (Laurence Olivier), Batiatus' gladiators are to stage a fight to the death. On the night before the event, the enslaved trainees are "rewarded" with female companionship. Spartacus' companion for the evening is Varinia (Jean Simmons), a slave from Brittania. When Spartacus later learns that Varinia has been sold to Crassus, he leads 78 fellow gladiators in revolt. Word of the rebellion spreads like wildfire, and soon Spartacus' army numbers in the hundreds. Escaping to join his cause is Varinia, who has fallen in love with Spartacus, and another of Crassus' house slaves, the sensitive Antoninus (Tony Curtis). The revolt becomes the principal cog in the wheel of a political struggle between Crassus and a more temperate senator named Gracchus (Charles Laughton). Anthony Mann was the original director of Spartacus, eventually replaced by Stanley Kubrick, who'd previously guided Douglas through Paths of Glory. The film received 4 Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Ustinov. A crucial scene between Olivier and Curtis, removed from the 1967 reissue because of its subtle homosexual implications, was restored in 1991, with a newly recorded soundtrack featuring Curtis as his younger self and Anthony Hopkins standing in for the deceased Olivier.
CREDITS:
TM & © Universal (1960)
Cast: Tony Curtis, Nick Dennis, Kirk Douglas, John Ireland, Laurence Olivier, Peter Ustinov
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Producers: Kirk Douglas, James C. Katz, Edward Lewis, Edward Muhl
Screenwriters: Dalton Trumbo, Howard Fast, Calder Willingham, Peter Ustinov
Spartacus movie clips: http://j.mp/1uxvP5X
BUY THE MOVIE: http://amzn.to/v0rkN2
Don't miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u2y6pr
CLIP DESCRIPTION:
The Romans try to get Spartacus (Kirk Douglas) to reveal himself in the crowd, but then every slave stands up to protect him.
FILM DESCRIPTION:
Spartacus (Kirk Douglas) is a rebellious slave purchased by Lentulus Batiatus (Peter Ustinov), owner of a school for gladiators. For the entertainment of corrupt Roman senator Marcus Licinius Crassus (Laurence Olivier), Batiatus' gladiators are to stage a fight to the death. On the night before the event, the enslaved trainees are "rewarded" with female companionship. Spartacus' companion for the evening is Varinia (Jean Simmons), a slave from Brittania. When Spartacus later learns that Varinia has been sold to Crassus, he leads 78 fellow gladiators in revolt. Word of the rebellion spreads like wildfire, and soon Spartacus' army numbers in the hundreds. Escaping to join his cause is Varinia, who has fallen in love with Spartacus, and another of Crassus' house slaves, the sensitive Antoninus (Tony Curtis). The revolt becomes the principal cog in the wheel of a political struggle between Crassus and a more temperate senator named Gracchus (Charles Laughton). Anthony Mann was the original director of Spartacus, eventually replaced by Stanley Kubrick, who'd previously guided Douglas through Paths of Glory. The film received 4 Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Ustinov. A crucial scene between Olivier and Curtis, removed from the 1967 reissue because of its subtle homosexual implications, was restored in 1991, with a newly recorded soundtrack featuring Curtis as his younger self and Anthony Hopkins standing in for the deceased Olivier.
CREDITS:
TM & © Universal (1960)
Cast: Tony Curtis, Nick Dennis, Kirk Douglas, John Ireland, Laurence Olivier, Peter Ustinov
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Producers: Kirk Douglas, James C. Katz, Edward Lewis, Edward Muhl
Screenwriters: Dalton Trumbo, Howard Fast, Calder Willingham, Peter Ustinov
Keywords
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