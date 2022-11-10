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https://gnews.org/articles/516236
Summary：11/09/2022 The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of election interference in Canada. The main accusation here is that there was a clandestine network of candidates backed by Beijing during a 2019 federal election.