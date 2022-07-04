Chechen security forces of the Rosgvardiya move freely through the streets of Lisichansk

110 views • July 04, 2022

"From this moment begins a new chapter in the history of free Lisichansk and the Luhansk People's Republic as a whole."

"The city has been liberated from Bandera's henchmen," Ramzan Kadyrov reports.

Chechen security forces of the Rosgvardiya move freely through the streets of Lisichansk.

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