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Russia Ukraine Updates
Chechen security forces of the Rosgvardiya move freely through the streets of Lisichansk.
"The city has been liberated from Bandera's henchmen," Ramzan Kadyrov reports.
"From this moment begins a new chapter in the history of free Lisichansk and the Luhansk People's Republic as a whole."
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