Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Underwear-Clad Depape Was in Paul Pelosi’s Bedroom With Two Hammers
140 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 22 days ago |

Influential Democrats and their news media friends have been doing serious damage control since last Friday’s report that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently assaulted in their San Francisco home allegedly by an unknown intruder. TruNews is not satisfied that all the facts have been reported. We have questions that deserve answers.

Also, WW3 talk continues to heat up as North Korea has been put on notice if they launch a nuclear attack and the US will begin shipping next-gen nukes to NATO bases.

Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/31/22


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
nancy pelositrunewsnorth koreamidterm electionsrick wilesfederal chargesdoc burkhartpaul pelosi911 callunderwearhammerskathy hochulhammer attackdepapedispatcher audiounanswered questionstom winterattempted kidnapdata deniernext gen nukesnato bases

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket