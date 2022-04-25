© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Citizens Give Justin Trudeau the Warm Welcome That He Deserves in New Brunswick
Follow
0
Share
Report
348 views • April 25, 2022
Canadian Citizens Give Justin Trudeau the Welcome That He Deserves in New Brunswick = A must see video that was taken down and banned from YOUTUBE within hours of being posted. Canadian citizens brave the weather in numbers to drive Justin Trudeau from their city (New Brunswick). They are clearly not happy with the Canadian Prime Minister and send him on his way with a cloud of insults and cuss words. Volume warning: The many bleeps may be rather loud, Please adjust your volume.
Special thanks to Frank Poiriers and Skynews.com.au for catching this historic event on video.
Special thanks to Frank Poiriers and Skynews.com.au for catching this historic event on video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.