CCP's Purging the Fleeing Tycoons Globally

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https://gnews.org/post/p171w2ecb
Miles Guo revealed in the August 9th Gettr video that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has decided to have those overseas tycoons deported back to Communist China at all costs before its 20th National Congress