THE NAZIS DID IT. OUR DEAR LEADERS ARE DOING IT BETTER! - DR PAM POPPER

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In this interview with Pam Popper at her office in Columbus Ohio she discusses the state of public health and the situation we find ourselves in. She goes over the efforts she is engaged in to Make Americans Free Again. This interview was done as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation. The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Vaccination, Global ID & Corruption
https://www.cigionline.org/articles/whats-really-stake-vaccine-passports
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.15.383323v1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2034438
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21532766/
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425
https://www.crimejusticejournal.com/article/view/888
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4716
http://vaccinesafetycouncilminnesota.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/Herd-Immunity.pdf
The nazis did it. Our dear leaders are doing it better!