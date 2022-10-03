REV 6:2 THE WHITE HORSE RIDER WITH A CROWN (CORONA) AND A BOW (TOXON)

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION... BETTER VERSION

REVELATION 6:2

2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.

REVELATION 18:23b

23b... for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy

sorceries (pharmakeia-Big Pharma) were all nations deceived.

GREEK LEXICON -- STRONG'S NUMBER 5331

5331 pharmakeia {far-mak-i'-ah} farmakeiva from 5332; TDNT -- omitted,omitted; n f

AV -- sorcery (2)

-- witchcraft (1) [3]

1a) the use or the administering of drugs

1b) poisoning

1c) sorcery, magical arts, often found in connection with idolatry and fostered by it; the deceptions and seductions of idolatry

The First Horseman of the apocalypse rides a white horse (symbolic of the medical profession), has a bow - a weapon (Koine Greek - toxon), and a crown (corona). Stated simply, the first horseman of the apocalypse is a toxic corona weapon that goes out conquering and to conquer everywhere in the world. This is certainly what is going on. Where are the prophets in the church? Who has eyes to see and ears to hear? Get ready for what is coming. Watch until the end. Revelation 6:2

Followers of Jesus do not participate in procedures that involve the harvesting of organs from living human babies or in transhuman injections.

Follow these links to learn more and to see what is going on:

https://www.brighteon.com/f56e9e0a-205e-46c8-8cc9-759c0ff456f5

https://www.brighteon.com/2b0a6c1b-4b23-4de0-8f3e-66e46c0d7847

https://www.brighteon.com/03ca0d65-c700-4ebd-9603-1cfe70b1151b

https://www.brighteon.com/691fd51e-6bab-4c6c-a9ca-fe1023b67257

Read Revelation Chapter 6.

https://www.brighteon.com/83be4b7b-6dcc-476d-8fbd-f827464a339e

The war is breaking out in the area known in the Middle Ages as RED RUSSIA. This area of present day Ukraine is located directly south of Belarus, which is WHITE RUSSIA.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Ruthenia

Alternative news from a non-msm view on Ukraine (I don't necessarily support every view expressed, but I want you to consider the war coverage here, as it differs greatly from what consumers of Western media are led to believe):

www.thesaker.is

www.globalresearch.ca

www.a21r.com

Agabus was a prophet in the early Church who gave a prophetic word that enabled God's people to prepare in advance for a famine that came upon the whole world. The Spirit is warning God's people about the mark of the beast and the 7 seals on the sacred scroll, but is the message being received with faith by those who hear? Many seem to think that the pharmakeia mandates are just a precursor to the mark of the beast, or some sort of a form that appears before the real thing. THEY ARE DECEIVED. It is here and full implementation is set to begin with new enforcement procedures that will TRY THE ENTIRE WORLD WITH AN HOUR OF TESTING. In some spheres it is Verboten to speak about it, but here it is. It was unveiled with the first horseman, and now, the second and third horsemen are ready to ride.

MATTHEW 24:7-8

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

8 All these [are] the beginning of sorrows. (Birth Pangs)