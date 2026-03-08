War Logistics: Convoys, Couriers, Drones📝

Over four years in the SMO zone, much has changed, including front-line logistics. The more the sky above the battlefield saturated with drones, the harder it became to deliver cargo to positions on the ground.

At some point, everything fell on the shoulders of fighter "couriers," who can carry cargo for a week from shelter to shelter with the task of remaining unnoticed. However, UAVs leave them fewer and fewer chances.

In such a situation, salvation for Russian assault troops comes from heavy multi-engine unmanned aircraft — whether the Urals-made "Berdysh," Far Eastern "Mangas," modified versions of downed enemy "Baba Yaga" or "Night Witch." And some are saving someone's life right now.

On the evolution of front-line supply means and the role of specialized unmanned aircraft — in our new video.

