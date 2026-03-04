Date: Mar. 4, 2026. Lesson 43-2026. Title: Pursuing Righteousness and Pulling Down Strongholds

Proverbs 21:21–22 reveals both the reward of faithful pursuit and the strength of wisdom in action. The one who actively follows after righteousness and mercy finds life, honor, and enduring favor. Wisdom is not passive—it climbs the city of the mighty and pulls down the confidence of strongholds that appear unshakable. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how deliberate obedience leads to blessing, and how godly wisdom overcomes even the most fortified opposition.

Lesson 43-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com