Date: Mar. 4, 2026. Lesson 43-2026. Title: Pursuing Righteousness and Pulling Down Strongholds
Proverbs 21:21–22 reveals both the reward of faithful pursuit and the strength of wisdom in action. The one who actively follows after righteousness and mercy finds life, honor, and enduring favor. Wisdom is not passive—it climbs the city of the mighty and pulls down the confidence of strongholds that appear unshakable. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how deliberate obedience leads to blessing, and how godly wisdom overcomes even the most fortified opposition.

Lesson 43-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


