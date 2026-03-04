Date: Mar. 4, 2026. Lesson 43-2026. Title: Pursuing Righteousness and Pulling Down Strongholds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 21:21–22 reveals both the reward of faithful pursuit and the strength of wisdom in action. The one who actively follows after righteousness and mercy finds life, honor, and enduring favor. Wisdom is not passive—it climbs the city of the mighty and pulls down the confidence of strongholds that appear unshakable. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how deliberate obedience leads to blessing, and how godly wisdom overcomes even the most fortified opposition.
Lesson 43-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
