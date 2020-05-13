When The World Tries To Intimidate You To "Divert Your Course" PLEASE Remember This Little Message/Video!

Oh little Christian, are you starting to feel intimidated by the forces of this world, the devil, and his human minions? Is there pressure for you to compromise your God-fearing convictions "to go along to get along" with the world and it's utter madness to be politically correct... and to mentally and spiritually screw up your moral compass by hedonistic, ridiculous philosophy that now openly encourages anyone to express themselves any way they want...

Let's not discourage anyone from assuming the identity of the opposite sex or of a different race or even if they want to believe they should have been born a wolf and they want to grow hair all over their body and howl at the moon... It's perfectly the new normal to accept yourself as whatever you fancy... after all who are we to judge and discourage such mental and spiritual identity issues...so if you don't want to be a "narrow-minded bigot or racist", you better embrace the absolute madness of a society that has dissolved all common sense, logic, and moral foundations. You need to be cool and hip with whatever the liberal media spouts as "acceptable" or even hail those brave souls who once were classified as mentally ill and delusional as now heroic and "inspirational"... and help bring awareness to how "dreadfully taboo" now it is to actually have traditional (countless millennia-old) morality and Biblically based convictions. Yes, a lot of things have changed in the last decade and those meddling Christians with their Bible verses need to be coerced and intimidated to completely dissolve their "deep-seated religious thinking"... because their backward "morality" is primeval and truly just flaming bigotry in this new, progressive world.

How is it, oh little Christian, that you could stand against the tidal wave of free sexual expression and the myriads of scientists, doctors, politicians, lawmakers, and celebrity smut-strutters that endorse, encourage, and emancipate such lifestyles and ideologies? How dare you think you are smarter, more intellectual, more enlightened, or better than they? You need to divert your course immediately!

You need to be cool and chic about all this sexual permissiveness, perversion, and lawlessness. You need to embrace even pedophiles, not regarding them traditionally as mentally sick or spiritually dark souls or even "perverted" in the slightest way... but good people who are expressing their "own kind of love" for children in ways that only a genuinely progressive society can tolerate. Yes, oh little Christian, who do you think you are to have the audacity to tell me to "divert my course", to "repent of my sins" when it is you who need to "divert your course"! I am a militant battleship with the full authority of principalities in high places, who are you?