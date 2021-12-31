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Brass & Iron: All About the Judah P. Benjamin-s Episode 5
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22 views • December 31, 2021
In this video, I examine the role of the Rothschilds in the American Civil War through their agent Confederate Secretary on State Judah P. Benjamin. First, I will bring you the biography of Judah and his evolution to prominence. Second, I will tie the Rothschild connection to Mr. Benjamin. Finally, I will show you the outcomes of this connection in the King Cotton Era and how it impacted the United States as a whole.
Links:
Real History Channel
https://www.realhistorychan.com/judah-benjamin.html
Brutal Proof
https://brutalproof.net/2017/09/true-history-of-rothschild-manipulation-of-the-civil-war-with-their-agents-in-u-s-gov/
Veterans Today
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/08/24/freemasonry-and-satanism-the-history-of-albert-pike/
Causes of Succession
https://www.battlefields.org/learn/primary-sources/declaration-causes-seceding-states
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judah_P._Benjamin
Benjamin Bio
http://www.civilwarhome.com/benjaminbio.html
Links:
Real History Channel
https://www.realhistorychan.com/judah-benjamin.html
Brutal Proof
https://brutalproof.net/2017/09/true-history-of-rothschild-manipulation-of-the-civil-war-with-their-agents-in-u-s-gov/
Veterans Today
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/08/24/freemasonry-and-satanism-the-history-of-albert-pike/
Causes of Succession
https://www.battlefields.org/learn/primary-sources/declaration-causes-seceding-states
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judah_P._Benjamin
Benjamin Bio
http://www.civilwarhome.com/benjaminbio.html
Keywords
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