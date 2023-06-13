Russians Smash Spring Offensive, Ukrainians Being Led into a Slaughter

Biden and the Globalist politically motivated war in Ukraine is hitting a wall. They are using the Ukrainian people as tools for their agenda and they don't care how many Ukrainians or Russians have to die. Besides, the elite get even richer during this so the end justifies the means.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Jack Posobiec On Latest Developments In Ukraine.

https://rumble.com/v2tqr7o-jack-posobiec-on-latest-developments-in-ukraine..html

