Identifying Wolves in Sheep's Clothing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this presentation, I give you an example of a wolf in sheep's clothing. They are not what you expect. Their disguises are better than what you think. There are wolves, who have thin or no disguises at all, and there are those that hide behind cloaks of righteousness. But inwardly they seek to devour you. Hopefully this will help train you to look out after them.