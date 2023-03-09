Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3015b - Trump: [DS] Should Be Tried For Fraud & Treason, Pain, Patriots Stand Ready, More Coming
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3015b - Mar 8, 2023

Trump: [DS] Should Be Tried For Fraud & Treason, Pain, Patriots Stand Ready, More Coming

 The [DS] is trying to stop the truth from coming out, all assets are deployed but they are losing the information war, they do not control the narrative. The people are seeing the truth and they will want accountability. Trump is calling for the arrest of the [DS], they should be tried for fraud and treason and the prisoners should be released. More information is going to drop and the [DS] is going to push the information war into a physical war, the patriots were counting on this, countermeasures are in place. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

