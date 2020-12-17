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South American Potatoes??? The EASY, TASTY and COLOURFUL Potato SALAD
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33 views • December 17, 2020
Welcome back!!! Today Elisha will be showing you how to make a rainbow potato salad. This rainbow potato salad has purple potatoes which are native to South America!! These potatoes are so beautiful in colour and you can make very interesting things with it! Hope you enjoy this potato salad recipe!
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/rainbow-potato-salad
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↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/rainbow-potato-salad
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
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