Discursul lui Vladimir Putin

Telegram. | Translation (I beg your pardon for the mistakes): I keep saying it, but I want you to understand me and to transmit to your public in written form, on TV and online. Do you understand or not? If Ukraine joins NATO and tries to recover Crimea through military means, the European countries will be drawn in an open war with Russia. Of course, the military potentials between Russia and NATO are different. We do understand. But we also understand that Russia is one of the biggest nuclear forces, and through some modern components She surpasses the other nuclear countries. There will be no winners. And you will be drawn in this conflict without your will. You will not even have the time to blink when the 5th NATO Article (collective member defense) will come into action.Of course, msister president (Macron) does not want this. I do not want this either. And this is why he is here "torturing" me for 6 hours.