Coconut Oil Boosts Thyroid and Liver Function. Bruce Fife, N.D. CoconutResearchCenter.org

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Dr. Bruce Fife, C.N., N.D., is a certified nutritionist, naturopathic physician and prolific author. His 20+ books include Stop Autism Now - A Parents Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders, Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders, The Coconut Oil Miracle, The Palm Oil Miracle, Saturated Fat May Save Your Life and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation. He is part of the Weston A. Price Foundation. www.CoconutResearchCenter.org