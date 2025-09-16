© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sam Hyde is warning Trump supporters that anyone who thinks allying with Israel will protect them could end up like Charlie Kirk.
He says Kirk was once inside that “club,” but the moment he started questioning it—he was gone.
Hyde warns that believing Israel will save you is nothing more than making a pact with the Devil.
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!