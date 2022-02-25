© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 02. 24. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
260 views • February 25, 2022
Ep. 2711a - Stage Is Set, [CB] Panicked To Soon, Great Reset Is Finished
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [CB] played their hand too soon, now the people realize the plan of the [CB]. They needed to quickly reverse their decision, but it is too late. The [CB] is trapped, they want to punish Putin but if they severe the SWIFT system their economy falls apart.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [CB] played their hand too soon, now the people realize the plan of the [CB]. They needed to quickly reverse their decision, but it is too late. The [CB] is trapped, they want to punish Putin but if they severe the SWIFT system their economy falls apart.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.