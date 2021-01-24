"They're Farming Babies" Temple Of The Dog "Hunger Strike" (With Lyrics) + Social Commentary

Temple Of The Dog "Hunger Strike" (With Lyrics) + Social CommentaryI don't mind stealin' bread from the mouths of decadentsBut I can't feed on the powerless when my cup's already overfilled, yeahBut it's on the table, the fire's cookin'And they're farmin' babies, while slaves are workin'The blood is on the table and the mouths are chokin'But I'm goin' hungry, yeahI don't mind stealin' bread from the mouths of decadentsBut I can't feed on the powerless when my cup's already overfilled, uh huhBut it's on the table, the fire's cookin'And they're farmin' babies, while the slaves are all workin'And it's on the table, their mouths are chokin'But I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)uh, I don't mind(No, I don't mind stealin' bread)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)I'm goin' hungry (goin' hungry)Source: LyricFindSongwriters: Christopher J CornellHunger Strike lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLCVideo Source:Section 107 of the Copyright Act defines fair use as follows:[T]he fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include --the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;the nature of the copyrighted work;the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole;and the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.