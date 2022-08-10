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چراباید انقلاب مشروطه را پاس داشت؟
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6 views • August 10, 2022
شباهت ها و یا نارساییهای #قانون_اساسی_مشروطه با جمهوری اسلامی در چیست؟ یک #قانون_اساسی تازه در #ایرانِ آینده باید بر اساس چه معیارها و اصولی تدوین شود؟ #مشروطیت توصیف گرِ مفهومِ پیچیدهای است که بهژرفی در تجربه تاریخی ریشه دوانیده است و مقاماتی را که قدرتِ حکومتی را در اختیار دارند تابعِ محدودیتهایِ قانونی برتر میکند. #مشروطیت پسندیدگیِ حاکمیتِ قانون را نسبت به حاکمیتِ قضاوتِ خودکامانه یا فرمانِ مطلقِ مقاماتِ رسمی اعلام میکند … بنابراین میتوان گفت که سنگِ محکِ #مشروطیت، مفهومِ حکومتِ محدود تحتِ قانونی عالیتر میباشد. گفتگو با دکتر #نیره_انصاری در برنامه #آغازی_نو با جناب #شهبد_امیری مدیر تلویزیون #مهرایران [email protected] Tel: +49 1788549216 http://mehriran.tv https://www.instagram.com/mehriran.tv https://youtube.com/c/MehriranTV https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Me... https://rumble.com/c/c-1635233 [email protected]SHOW LESS
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