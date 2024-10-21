Restoring Hope for the Injured with Laura Demaray | Interview

Laura joined us to talk about the work they're doing at REACT19 and the upcoming fundraiser at Calvary Chapel to support them. https://wethepeople50.com/

https://react19.org/

https://bit.ly/spokanefundraiser





Learn More About Church and State at: https://www.churchandstate.media where you can support us by donating and find links to shop with our affiliates.

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Church and State sent you.





Support Church and State Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “CHURCHANDSTATE”

Subscribe to our Locals Community (churchandstate1.locals.com)





Rumble (@CHURCHANDSTATE1776)





SubStack (churchandstate.substack.com)





**Buy from our affiliates and tell them Church and State sent you, help fund our fight against tyranny.

**Tune in to Church and State every weekday on ACN Radio affiliates.







