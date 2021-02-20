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Matthew 11:16-30 “Pride Brings Judgment, Humility Brings Rest”
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0 view • February 20, 2021
So last week we had an encouraging word for the church. We saw how He sent word back to John about His ministry and reassured him that indeed He was the one that John had been preparing the way for. We also have that same word for us today. The prophesies of Jesus’ first coming, His crucifixion, and His resurrection have been fulfilled. The prophesies of His second coming will be also fulfilled. We have His word and God always fulfills the promises in His word.
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