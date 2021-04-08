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Hormone-Mitochondrial Connection
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5 views • April 08, 2021
Dr. Michelle Sands is an international best-selling author, licensed naturopathic physician and functional medicine doctor. She is also a female hormone and epigenetics expert, board-certified holistic nutritionist, certified personal trainer, endurance athlete, wife and mother. Passionate about helping women harness the power of nature and impact their genetic expression to live vibrantly, she uses modern science, functional lab testing, holistic lifestyle modifications, natural supplementation, homeopathy, Eastern philosophies and her propriety system, The GLOW Protocol, to optimize health physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
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