EXPLOSIVE 🚨 PROOF CHARLIE KIRK WAS ASSASSINATED WITH PETN EXPLOSIVE 🎇 HIDDEN IN HIS MIC WIRE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
180 views • 1 day ago

Project Constitution - 🚨EXPLOSIVE: Proof Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated with PETN Explosive HIDDEN in His Mic Wire – Footage Exposed!🎇


🚨LIVE: We're PETN Explosives Used To Take Out Charlie Kirk? https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1DXGyWXmVANxM


New evidence has come to light suggesting Charlie wasn't taken out by some "lone sniper" bullet. Rewatch the tragic footage frame by frame—you'll see it clear as day. That long, skinny white wire flying off his body milliseconds after the "shot"? Everyone (including me at first) thought it was his necklace. WRONG.


It's the thin wire from his microphone transmitter pack—clipped to his belt or pocket, even though the lapel mic was "wireless." And right then, a mysterious flash and force originates FROM UNDER HIS SHIRT.


Explosives experts and former intelligence assets (including Mossad insiders who know these tactics all too well) are backing this: A tiny but lethal PETN charge hidden in the mic wire or transmitter detonated, firing shrapnel straight into Charlie's neck, severing his carotid artery.


That explains why they only found a "fragment" inside him—no full bullet exit wound, no matching ballistics from a distant rifle. The official story is FALLING APART.


Who had access to rig his mic? Who benefits from silencing Charlie right as he was exposing the deep state?


Steve (@stevendenoon ) and I broke this down in detail on the livestream—watch it now below👇


Also be sure to FOLLOW @stevendenoon, him and i have been working very closely together on this case since day one.


The truth is coming out, family. They can't hide forever. Justice for Charlie! 🔥🇺🇸


RT and Tag @RealCandaceO


  Real truth seekers are questioning EVERYTHING.


Source: https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/1999947478901088281


Thumbnail: https://x.com/BasedSamParker/status/2000031715486822776

