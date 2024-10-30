BREAKING_ Iran's MENACING Threat Against ISRAEL Details _UNIMAGINABLE_ War _ TBN Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TBN Israel's Yair Pinto reports on the Israel-Hamas & Hezbollah War. In today’s “Boots on the Ground” report, Yair covers Iran’s escalating threats of an “unimaginable” war against Israel, the IDF’s intensified operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the ongoing dismantling of Hezbollah’s arms infrastructure. Updates from Gaza reveal Hamas facing increasing challenges as IDF tactics gain significant ground and hostage negotiations in Doha continue. Yair also shares the latest on Israel’s new “Iron Beam” laser defense system, which aims to reinforce the Iron Dome. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments here on TBN Israel.