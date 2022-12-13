Create New Account
Empower Government, Empower Corruption
DO NOT TALK
Hong Kong Protests for Freedom (rumble.com)

Dissident Jimmy Lai: a President Biden won't protect Hong Kong freedom fighters, Trump already is (rumble.com)


Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai sentenced to 14 months for pro-democracy protests

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-56770567


JIM BABKA (Producer of the film documentary "The Hong Konger")

(Trailer for film The Hong Konger) (71) The Hong Konger | Official Trailer - YouTube


Jim Babka- [email protected]

https://www.respectamerica.org/

https://www.acton.org/

https://downsizedc.org/



Jim Babka is an American writer, activist, former radio talk-show host, and president of the Downsize DC Foundation. 

Jim Babka joined The Advocates in early-2019. He is best-known as the President of Agenda Setters by Downsize DC, where co-authored the Read the Bills Act and One Subject at a Time Act. Jim is also co-creator of the Zero Aggression Project and a Colleague at The Foundation for Harmony & Prosperity. Jim has hosted his own syndicated radio show and guest-hosted others. Previously, he served as the Executive Director of RealCampaignReform.org which took a lawsuit all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Before that, he was the Press Secretary for Harry Browne for President (2000). Jim is a board member both for the Free Speech Legal Defense & Education Fund and People For Liberty. He teaches Tai Chi. He and his wife, Susie, homeschooled their three children, who are now adults.

