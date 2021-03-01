BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million people in the U.S.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
30
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6638 views • March 01, 2021
The Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million Americans says Judy Mikovits, PhD.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says she agrees, saying she believes that 50 million could be killed or seriously injured by the vaccine.

The interview with Judy Mikovits, PhD done on May 8, 2020 by Brian Rose of LondonReal.tv is posted here:

https://freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/

The interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on May 15, 2020 done by Brian Rose of LondonReal.tv is posted here:

https://freedomplatform.tv/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-the-biggest-scam-ever-perpetrated-on-the-human-race-dr-sherri-tenpenny/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
Keywords
genocideeugenicsdr sherri tenpennyjudy mikovits phdcovid-19 vaccine50 million deaths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy