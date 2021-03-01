Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million people in the U.S.

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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says she agrees, saying she believes that 50 million could be killed or seriously injured by the vaccine.
The interview with Judy Mikovits, PhD done on May 8, 2020 by Brian Rose of LondonReal.tv is posted here:
https://freedomplatform.tv/is-coronavirus-a-plandemic-exposing-the-truth-behind-americas-covid-19-strategy-dr-judy-mikovits/
The interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on May 15, 2020 done by Brian Rose of LondonReal.tv is posted here:
https://freedomplatform.tv/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-the-biggest-scam-ever-perpetrated-on-the-human-race-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News