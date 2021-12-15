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[FULL INTERVIEW] Dr. Peter McCullough on the Joe Rogan Experience - Discuss COVID Vaccine and Treatments
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54 views • December 15, 2021
The Real Science Behind Why the COVID Vaccines Are Destroying Organ Function - Dangers of the Spike Protein >> https://bit.ly/CVreloaded
Dr. Peter McCullough on the Joe Rogan Experience - Discuss COVID Vaccine and Treatments
Grab RFK Jr's "The Real Anthony Fauci" >> https://amzn.to/3E8W5Ih
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Read the (unedited) transcript: https://sites.google.com/view/healthyholisticlife/peter-mccullough-on-jre
Dr. Peter McCullough on the Joe Rogan Experience - Discuss COVID Vaccine and Treatments
Grab RFK Jr's "The Real Anthony Fauci" >> https://amzn.to/3E8W5Ih
Grab Scott W. Atlas M.D.'s "A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America" >> https://amzn.to/32biWFO
Read the (unedited) transcript: https://sites.google.com/view/healthyholisticlife/peter-mccullough-on-jre
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