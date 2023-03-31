Sen Josh Hawley: Democrats Are Sending A Message With Trump Indictment
Josh Hawley: "This has nothing to do with the rule of law ...this is about power. It is a demonstration of raw power...
They are sending a message and the message is they will use power that they have to interfere in the next presidential election."
https://rumble.com/v2fjzv2-sen-josh-hawley-democrats-are-sending-a-message-with-trump-indictment.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.