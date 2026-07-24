Tim Walz's Worst Day-- Pure Idiocy + Moral Corruption

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Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz is telling people that "you can't judge a person by his worst day," as an excuse as to why he pardoned a child sex offender, who over the course of the year assaulted a 10-year-old girl multiple times. Of course his logic holds up, because you shouldn't judge, murders, and other people that sexually assault, based on their worst day. This is the idiocy and suicidal empathy of the blue team. #suicidalempathy #timwalz #corruption