BRAZIL AND CHINA AGREE TO DITCH US DOLLAR, for bilateral trade transactions

1 Apr, 2023 01:24

China and Brazil deal a blow to US dollar-powered bullying

Ditching the American currency in trade will diminish Washington’s ability to impose its will

Brazil and China have struck a deal to ditch the American dollar in favour of their own currencies for bilateral trade transactions. The agreement enables Beijing and the biggest economy in Latin America to conduct financial transactions directly, without converting their currencies into US dollars.





