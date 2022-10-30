Idolatry begins in thought long before you practice it!

1Thess lesson 10. Idolatry is rooted in demonic influence and it can overtake a person to the point of obsession or even addiction. It is destructive to the soul and Satan subtlety uses it to draw us away from God. A great lesson that touches on evil aspects of Halloween as well.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.