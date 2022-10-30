Create New Account
Idolatry begins in thought long before you practice it!
1Thess lesson 10. Idolatry is rooted in demonic influence and it can overtake a person to the point of obsession or even addiction. It is destructive to the soul and Satan subtlety uses it to draw us away from God. A great lesson that touches on evil aspects of Halloween as well. 

Keywords
christianityreligiondemonsspiritual warfaregods

