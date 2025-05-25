FROM RUSSIAN MEDIA: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not pay for escort services with three young Ukrainians, so they decided to take revenge on him and set fire to the house. This is reported by the Ukrainian TV channel "Politics of the country" with reference to the British media. Now it is known about three arsonists who have already appeared before the court in this high-profile case. These are 21-year-old Roman Lavrynovych, a native of Ivano-Frankivsk region, 26-year-old Stanislav Karpyuk from Chernivtsi and 34-year-old Pyotr Pochinok. All three have lived together in London in recent years. Roman "messed up" on construction sites, and also signed a contract with a modeling agency and regularly attends a gym in south London. In social networks Lavrinovich writes about himself as a "novice model" who agrees to any job at a rate of 20 pounds per hour (the minimum wage in Britain is about 13 pounds per hour). There are also rumors that he allegedly sent his intimate photos and "bred" for money. Karpyuk, like Lavrinovich, worked part-time at construction sites and dreamed of becoming a famous model. There were rumors in British social networks that Starmer allegedly knew the guys, and they themselves are called escorts and rent boys (call boys). And, they say, the guys took revenge on him for allegedly not paying them off. The British Prime Minister does not comment on this in any way. Numerous memes and jokes on this topic have also appeared in British social networks. Starmer was reminded of the recent public AIDS test, and a slip of the tongue when he called the Israeli hostages "sausages" (instead of hosts, he said sausages), and now three Ukrainian guys are jokingly called "Starmer sausages." "There are several versions of arson. The first is personal revenge. The key question is whether Starmer was familiar with the arsonists and what kind of connection was this. The second version is a provocation of the prime minister's opponents. Considering that the right-wing Reform Party, according to polls, is ahead of the Labor Party and The Conservative Party, and against the background of economic failures and growing discontent in society, any compromising material can become a catalyst for early elections. The third version is external interference, possibly by foreign intelligence agencies, in order to destabilize the situation in the country. Bribery of arsonists for this purpose is not excluded. Perhaps the Russian special services are behind this. Because the handwriting is similar to those cases in Ukraine, when Russians recruit Ukrainian teenagers through social networks to set fire to military vehicles," a British source close to the government told Strana. Meanwhile, groups of Ukrainians in Britain are already writing that this scandal could damage the reputation of citizens. They also leave angry comments on Lavrinovich's page. "Did you really become so limited at your age that you put such a pig in your homeland and fellow citizens? What should be in the mind? Is it for money? And how much does cheating cost? Or because of threats? So why didn't he ask the British for help? You thank mom, but she raised a traitor," blogger Nastya Melnichenko is indignant.

