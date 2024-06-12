From INSIDE the Courtroom: Hunter Biden found GUILTY! - Garrett Ziegler; Worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis - Clay Clark; “Heterosexual Awesomeness” Month - Mark Fitzpatrick | Old State Saloon

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









Mark Fitzpatrick | Old State Saloon

TWITTER: https://x.com/OldStateSaloon

WEBSITE: https://oldstatesaloon.com/

GIVE SEND GO: https://www.givesendgo.com/OldStateSaloon

















Garrett Ziegler

WEBSITE: https://linktr.ee/garrettz

In Studio Deep Dive: https://rumble.com/v4vdxg5-the-flyover-conservatives-show.html

For ALL Websites referenced in the show, text MARCO to 40509

















Clay Clark

WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com

PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com









To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://flyovergold.com

Or Call 720-605-3900









For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 05fbf728c0d78936