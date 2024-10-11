BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAARP Insider Admits Hurricane Milton Part of 'Weather Warfare' Plot To 'Collapse Society'
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
264 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1365 views • 6 months ago

Multiple HAARP whistleblowers have sounded the alarm, warning that a wave of man-made extreme weather events is on the horizon. These events are expected to grow in both frequency and intensity, with the goal of causing widespread destruction, triggering economic collapse, and reducing populations in targeted areas—designated as kill zones—all within a short period of time.

According to the globalists, the most convenient part of this carefully orchestrated plan is their built-in plausible deniability. Anyone who dares to point a finger will be branded a conspiracy theorist, labeled dangerous, and potentially sent to internment camps.

But there’s one problem for the elites: we have all the evidence we need. From government documents to undeniable proof, we can show that they’re manipulating the weather. Hurricanes Helene and Milton? The blood is on their hands.




Tags: HAARP, whistleblowers, Hurricane, Hurricane milton, Hurricane helene, Geoengineering, weather warfare, weather, man-made weather, frequency, intensity, economic collapse, reducing populations, depopulation, democide, kill zones, globalists, conspiracy theorist, internment camps, elites, manipulating the weather

Keywords
geoengineeringfrequencyglobalistsweather warfarehaarpweatherdepopulationeliteseconomic collapsedemocidewhistleblowershurricaneconspiracy theoristman-made weatherhurricane heleneinternment campskill zonesintensitymanipulating the weatherhurricane miltonreducing populations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy