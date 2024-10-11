HAARP Insider Admits Hurricane Milton Part of 'Weather Warfare' Plot To 'Collapse Society'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Multiple HAARP whistleblowers have sounded the alarm, warning that a wave of man-made extreme weather events is on the horizon. These events are expected to grow in both frequency and intensity, with the goal of causing widespread destruction, triggering economic collapse, and reducing populations in targeted areas—designated as kill zones—all within a short period of time.
According to the globalists, the most convenient part of this carefully orchestrated plan is their built-in plausible deniability. Anyone who dares to point a finger will be branded a conspiracy theorist, labeled dangerous, and potentially sent to internment camps.
But there’s one problem for the elites: we have all the evidence we need. From government documents to undeniable proof, we can show that they’re manipulating the weather. Hurricanes Helene and Milton? The blood is on their hands.
