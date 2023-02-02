Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj

The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! -https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI





USA & UK Suppliers For The Best Book On Methylene Blue Are Linked Below:

(USA) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane -

https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ

(UK) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane -

https://amzn.to/3OCmFzd





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING TAKING SSRIS WITH METHYLENE BLUE CAN BE VERY DANGEROUS!





Taking Methylene Blue for its broad spectrum of nootropic and health optimizing benefits is very safe for people, but on certain medications, you need to be careful!





One of the medications you need to be careful of when taking Methylene Blue is SSRI (Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) and for a variety of reasons that I go into talking about entirely in this video "WARNING TAKING SSRIS WITH METHYLENE BLUE CAN BE VERY DANGEROUS”.





If you want to learn all about this specific topic and/or if you are taking SSRIs and want to take Methylene Blue you need to watch this video "WARNING TAKING SSRIS WITH METHYLENE BLUE CAN BE VERY DANGEROUS” fully.





My Turpentine Facebook Group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10):

https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe -

https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes -

https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder -

https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder -

https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite -

https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate:

https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% -

https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate -

https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil -

https://amzn.to/2REUeno