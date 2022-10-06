Update, 4 baby chicks hatched, out of incubator on 10/5/2022 (DIY chickens)

4 baby chickens were hatched on 10/3/2022, and brought them out of the incubator on 10/5/2022. They are under the heat lamp, temp should be around 90-95 degrees (F). Short video showing the baby chickens going to their first home. They grow very quick, so they will soon need to be moved to a larger home.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.