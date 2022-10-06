Create New Account
Update, 4 baby chicks hatched, out of incubator on 10/5/2022 (DIY chickens)
4 baby chickens were hatched on 10/3/2022, and brought them out of the incubator on 10/5/2022.  They are under the heat lamp, temp should be around 90-95 degrees (F).  Short video showing the baby chickens going to their first home.  They grow very quick, so they will soon need to be moved to a larger home.

preppingjesus is lordbaby chickensdiy chicken hatching

