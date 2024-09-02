The Fatherhood Of God

Don't let the evil of your earthly father steal the joy your Heavenly Father wants you to have. Graham Green addresses those abused by their earthly father and family, the disinherited, and the scapegoats and brings a message of hope from our Heavenly Father, who will one day give us Justice and recompense. But first, Graham will look at the relationship between God the Father and Jesus the Son and God the Father, Jesus the Son, and the Jews.





Scriptures used: The Gospel of John.





Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 1st of September 2024.





Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00.





www.Chartridge.UK