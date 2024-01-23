Create New Account
Confronting the Biden Admin’s Lies About Israel & Gaza, w Reporter Said Arikat (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-

https://youtu.be/4PgI2rHqWtE?si=EEYzE-ThBFppKSWy


23 Jan 2024 Rania Khalek Dispatches

Watch the full interview on the BreakThrough News Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/full-video-biden-96999143


Rania Khalek was joined by Palestinian journalist Said Arikat who has been regularly holding the Biden administration's feet to the fire by challenging his spokespeople.



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

